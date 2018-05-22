Coast Guard searching for missing Carnival cruise passenger near Fort Myers

A 50-year-old man reportedly went missing Tuesday after going overboard from a Carnival Paradise approximately 85 miles west of Fort Myers, the U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District Southeast said.

Watchstanders for the Coast Guard in Key West received a call around 10 a.m. from the cruise ship in reference to Greensboro, N.C. resident Brian Lamonds’ disappearance.

Multiple Coast Guard crews across the state are helping to search for Lamonds.

It’s unclear how Lamonds went overboard.

Writer: Rachel Ravina