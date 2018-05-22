Cape Coral mulls possibility of new sports complex

A new public sports complex could soon be coming to the City of Cape Coral.

City leaders were scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the possibility of adding a football field, track and tennis courts behind the Oasis schools.

It’s been 10 years since the city has added a new public park. If the proposal is passed, it would meet a growing demand for parks south of Veterans Parkway.

Oasis Middle School student Gina Barbosa is one of the many students who would take advantage of the sports complex.

Barbosa said the lack of outdoor facilities affects gym classes.

“[In gym class] we run around the parking lot,” Barbosa siad. “The nearest park is maybe around 10 to 15 minutes.”

Barbosa’s tennis team has to host their games at other high schools.

“I think that there’s going to be a lot of new opportunities for students who play those sports and just people around the neighborhood,” she said.

A Cape Coral mother of five, Bethany Bauer, is in favor of they city adding a new sports complex, but expects plenty of people at the meeting will be against it.

“There’s probably going to be a lot of push back about this because there is a fair number in the city already,” Bauer said.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Katherine Viloria