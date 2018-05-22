Heavy rain floods Publix parking lot in Fort Myers

The intersection of Summerlin Road and Royal Palm Square Boulevard was underwater Tuesday afternoon due to constant rain showers.

Matthew Thomas, who owns a salon near the intersection, said it’s typical to watch the streets get flooded.

“Usually it’s about 3-feet deep over there and all these cars keep trying to drive through it,” Thomas said.

Fort Myers resident Dan Cavanaugh has lived in the area for eight years and always shops at the Publix on the other side of the rushing waters.

“It usually catches you off guard. You don’t usually plan for it until you’re going down a street and you’re in a foot of water,” Cavanaugh said.

It took nearly an hour for the rainwater to recede. People who frequent the area are bracing for the rest of rainy season.

“Someone needs to actually come in here and fix the drainage because I can’t imagine why it won’t drain,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he has seen at least 25 cars stall out while trying to drive through the floodwater. His advice is to just turn around.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Katherine Viloria