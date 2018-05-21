Using the internet to detect possible fraud cases

Experts suggest consulting the internet to detect a possible scam.

Carrie Kerskie, director of identity theft institute at Hodges University, using specific key words, as well as words like “and” or “not” to specify the search.

“If you put the company name in quotation marks followed by Naples, Fla. or Fort Myers Fla,” Kerskie said. “That’ll help refine and narrow that search.”

If you get a phone call from someone saying they’re the I.R.S., plug the phone number into a search engine. If you get a letter, search the name along with the words “complaint” or “scam.”

WINK News investigative reporter Allison Gormly finds additional tips. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

