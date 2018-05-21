Running Total: Southwest Floridians donate $19,300 to erase medical debt

Many Southwest Florida residents have answered the call to help erase medical debt in our area.

WINK News partnered with not-for-profit charity RIP Medical Debt to address the need in our community. In Southwest Florida alone, medical collections total $747 million.

We bought a million dollars in medical debt for $12,500 and need your help to tackle another million. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 21; 193 people have donated $19,300 to help erase debt.

To read more about this project or watch our stories, click here.