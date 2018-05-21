Online predator sting nets 18 arrests for soliciting children for sex in Lee County

After a several month undercover operation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and state agencies called ‘Operation Picket Fence’ 18 suspects were arrested for preying on children.

During a press conference, Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said, “The focus of the investigation was to target individuals utilize the internet and social media platforms to prey on our children.”

The operation targeted individuals that use social media, prey on children and solicit them for sex.

18 people were arrested over a five day period from May 16 – 20.

The suspects range in age from 22 to 54 years old and traveled from around the state.

The sheriff’s office said, in more that 65 exchanges of messages where suspects initiated contact with an investigator posing a minor, suspects directed conversations toward sex, sometimes sending or requesting obscene content.

Three of the suspects arrested are registered sex offenders and one had previous arrests for Seducing a Child Over the Internet and Possession of Child Pornography.

Several suspects were communicating with more than one investigator posing as minors.

Reporter: WINK News

Writer: WINK News