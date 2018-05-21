Maryland Gov.: Baltimore County police officer fatally shot

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has confirmed the death of a Baltimore County police officer who was shot while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Baltimore County authorities said police are searching for at least one armed suspect.

Police spokeswoman Julia Hardgrove said the officer had been investigating a suspicious vehicle on Linwen Way in the community of Perry Hall.

Hogan says “we’re deeply saddened” that the “brave officer” was shot in the line of duty.

Author: Associated Press