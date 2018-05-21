Fort Myers native Roe looks forward to Kelly Cup final

Logan Roe, a Fort Myers native and Florida Everblades defenseman, remembered the last time his hometown team won the Kelly Cup.

Roe had just finished his freshman year at Canisius College.

“I remember going to a couple of games and hopefully we can repeat that,” Roe said. “The crowd and energy level then was unbelievable.”

WINK sportscaster Andrew Keesee caught up with Roe as he returned to Southwest Florida International Airport. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Writer: Rachel Ravina