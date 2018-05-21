Fort Myers Beach to decide on hotel proposal Monday

Fort Myers Beach council will make a decision Monday whether or not to move forward with a new resort on Estero Boulevard.

The resort proposal has been the talk of the town for months. The proposed project would add more than 250 hotel rooms, restaurants, shops and a water park.

Some say the area is in desperate need of a makeover while others are concerned the resort will add to congestion and change the small-town feel of Fort Myers Beach.

