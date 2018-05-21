Detectives uncover rooster fighting operation in North Fort Myers

After a month-long search, 36-year-old Miranda Rivera is behind bars for his alleged involvement in a rooster fighting ring.

Rivera turned himself in to authorities Sunday to face multiple charges related to animal fighting.

Neighbors say they’ve known something strange was happening at a home in North Fort Myers for months.

“Lots of music playing late at night, very loud. Cars coming and going all day, all night. Just a really constantly busy spot,” said neighbor Cayla Schoep.

“It’s very obvious that the music was to cover the noise of the rooster fighting,” added neighbor David Kratoska.

Last month, authorities found a makeshift fighting ring in Rivera’s backyard. It was filled with 80 chickens, as well as hormones and steroids used to increase aggression in animals, along with a variety of other tools used in rooster fighting.

“It just made me so upset. I have two children across the street. And the fact that they had to know that they were abusing animals across the street, just broke our heart,” Schoep said.

Now, people in the neighborhood are hoping their former neighbor will be held accountable.

“He needs to go to jail. He needs to take account of his actions,” Schoep said.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown