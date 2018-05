Crash closes Burnt Store Rd. Monday morning

Northbound lanes of Burnt Store Road are shutdown near the 4700 block in Cape Coral due to a semi-truck crash.

The Cape Coral Police Department expect the road to be closed for several hours.

Drivers headed in that direction will need to use Del Prado Boulevard and US 41 to get to Charlotte County. Avoid the area if possible.

Writer: Emily Luft