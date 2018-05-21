FORT MYERS BEACH

Both lanes of Matanzas Bridge shutdown due to crash Monday

Published: May 21, 2018 4:26 AM EDT
Updated: May 21, 2018 4:36 AM EDT

All lanes of traffic on Matanzas Bridge on Fort Myers Beach are closed due to a crash early Monday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, motorists should avoid the area. To enter or exit the island, drivers need to use Bonita Beach Road until the scene is clear.

LSCO is conducting traffic control for the Florida Highway Patrol.

Writer:Emily Luft
