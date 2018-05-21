Both lanes of Matanzas Bridge shutdown due to crash Monday

All lanes of traffic on Matanzas Bridge on Fort Myers Beach are closed due to a crash early Monday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, motorists should avoid the area. To enter or exit the island, drivers need to use Bonita Beach Road until the scene is clear.

Traffic advisory: There is a traffic crash on top of the Matanzas Bridge on Fort Myers Beach. Both lanes going on and off the bridge are shut down at this time. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area or use… https://t.co/mfL9pFyvrT — Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) May 21, 2018

LSCO is conducting traffic control for the Florida Highway Patrol.

Writer: Emily Luft