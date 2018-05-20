Heavy rains in Florida causing flooding and flight delays

Heavy rains are causing flooded roads and flight delays in south Florida.

The region has been hit with rain the last several days and more was falling on Sunday.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that a flood watch had been extended in Broward County until Sunday night due to multiple road closures and pumps operating at maximum capacity.

WPLG-TV reported that police in Coral Springs were advising people to stay indoors.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport spokesman Greg Meyer said several flights have been affected by the heavy rain and at least one parking lot used by taxi drivers is flooded.

The Miami Herald reported that Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue crews were working on pumps to reduce the flooding that’s already struck parts of the city.

Author: AP