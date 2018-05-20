Fort Myers issues boil water notice after water main break at Dixon Drive

Businesses and residents living in the area of Kingsbridge Boulevard and Dixon Drive are being told to boil their water after a water main break.

The boil water notice affects those in the Plantation Kingsbridge subdivision and Bridgetown at the Plantation subdivision.

The City of Fort Myers Public Works Department will be repairing a water main break at Kingsbridge Boulevard and Dixon Drive.

As a precautionary measure, they advise that all water to be used for drinking, cooking making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. Bottled water can be used as an alternative.

This notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected.

If you have any questions, you can call the City of Fort Myers Public Works department at 239-321-8100.

Writer: Erica Brown