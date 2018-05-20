Everblades greeted by fans at RSW after returning from conference finals win

The Florida Everblades brought back some serious hardware this weekend, topping their opponent in the Eastern Conference Finals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

They returned to SWFL Sunday after finishing up the series in New York. The team was met at RSW with balloons, signs and smiles from their fans.

“It’s just awesome. They’re supporting us, they’ve been supporting us since day one and it’s great to see that everyone came out here,” said Everblades defenseman Logan Doe. “This is incredible. We’ve got some of the best fans in the league and this definitely shows it.”

“We’re very fortunate enough to be on a plane and be back home in sunny Florida. Hopefully it’s sunny tomorrow,” added forward John McCarron.

The Everblades will face off against the winner of the Western Conference Finals series featuring the Fort Wayne Komets and Colorado Eagles. Everything will be put on the line for the championship series, which is set to begin in a matter of days.

Welcome home rally for the @ECHL eastern conference champion @FL_Everblades at RSW. More tonight on @winknews at 10 and 11. pic.twitter.com/ImaS4rEzfM — Andrew Keesee (@AKeeseeWINK) May 20, 2018

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown