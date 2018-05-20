Naples man allegedly strikes ex-girlfriend’s father with car

A Naples woman captured a shocking video of her ex-boyfriend allegedly running over her father with his car Friday, and now he’s fighting for his life.

Amber McCune says she started recording because her ex-boyfriend was trespassing on the property.

In the video, the driver, Eric Boothe, is seen accelerating to a high rate of speed and then striking Harvey McCune, the impact of which threw him several feet backward. The impact also landed him unconscious with multiple broken bones.

“It’s complete torture, scared, guilt, pain. It’s just frustrating,” McCune said.

McCune adds that neighbors from a few houses down heard the noise from the impact and came to the rescue.

“Honestly, I thought my dad was dead. I literally thought I just watched my dad die in front of me,” McCune said.

Her father was then airlifted to the hospital with life threatening injuries and memory loss.

“He had no idea who I was. He did not know his grandchildren. I was there and he kept asking me why I was in his room. He didn’t have a clue why he was there,” McCune said.

Sheriff’s deputies later located Boothe on Saturday, and arrested him for hit and run.

“I hope that his satisfaction for hitting my father was worth it for him,” McCune said.

Now, she says she’s fighting to keep Boothe in jail and away from her family.

According to the police report, Boothe was driving with an expired license. He remains in the Collier County Jail with no bond set.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown