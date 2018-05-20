‘Avian Complex’ fire burns 82K acres, 35 percent contained

The “Avian Complex” brush fire burned more than 82,000 acres Sunday in the Big Cypress National Preserve, according to InciWeb.

The fire has charred 82,461 acres and is 35 percent contained, according to InciWeb. There are 181 personnel, three helicopters and five engines working to extinguish the flames.

The following fires within the “Avian Complex” fire have burned the following acres:

Buzzard Fire: 62,404 acres, 8 percent contained; first reported on April 10

Flamingo Fire: 11,689 acres, 5 percent contained; first reported on May 1

Curlew Fire: 8,366 acres, 15 percent contained; first reported on May 2

Vulture Fire: 1 acre, 100 percent contained; first reported on April 10,

Caracara Fire: 1 acre, 100 percent contained; first reported on April 17

Crews are expected to continue to monitor new fire activity, according to InciWeb.

The following areas remain closed:

Dona Drive closed for public access

All lands in Zone 3. Zone 4 of the stairsteps are closed to all public access by airboat

Off road vehicles for Paces Dike

Roberts Lake Trail, south from Loop Road

Lands east of Turner River Road, west of BICY’s eastern boundary and north of Highway 41

The Florida National Scenic Trail from the Oasis Visitor Center to I-75 (mm) 63

All BICY lands north of I-75 between Highway 29 and Bundschu Grade

Area wildfire safety concerns have closed all recreational use for ORVs, hiking, camping, and commercial activities, according to InciWeb.

Private lands within the designated closure area will remain open, but residents should exercise caution and call 239-719-0241 to notify the fire duty officer.

Residents who want information about their property and the fire should call information at 305-204-6659.

