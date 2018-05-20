1 killed, 4 injured in Highlands County ATV crash

A 16-year-old boy was killed and four people were seriously injured in an ATV crash early Sunday morning off State Road 27, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Grand Concourse, east of Mathes Road, according to the FHP. An ATV was traveling eastbound approaching a curve in the road, and the driver —20-year-old Owen Louis Mack, of Sebring— was accused of losing control and traveling into the westbound lane.

The driver then overcorrected, which caused the ATV to overturn several times, State troopers said. Four passengers were thrown from the ATV.

Parker Wayne Williams, of Avon Park, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

Alcohol was not a factor in this crash, according to State troopers. Charges are pending.