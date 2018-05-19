Thousands attend Saturday’s hurricane expo in Charlotte County

On Saturday, thousands showed up for Charlotte County’s annual hurricane expo.

More than 2,000 people got the opportunity to learn how to prepare themselves, their homes and their families for the upcoming hurricane season in SWFL.

WINK meteorologists were in attendance at the expo, giving insightful information on predicting forecasts for the next big storm.

Vendors also provided free resources and information on preparing for hurricanes.

Event organizers say this year’s event drew in a larger than normal crowd due to the impacts of Hurricane Irma.

“Educate the community, get them prepared for hurricane season. To find out if anything has changed over the years especially this year after hurricane Irma, I think Irma taught everybody a lesson, the predictability of storms,” said Glen Nickerson with Sun Media.

Hurricane season officially starts in less than two weeks, on June 1.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown