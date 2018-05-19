Recent rainfall posing challenge for controlling SWFL mosquito populations

The threat of mosquitoes in SWFL is high, especially heading into the summer months this year.

“It makes me kind of nervous because I go out in pretty short clothing, a sports bra, shorts you know,” said Fort Myers resident Tiarra Woods.

Due to recent heavy rainfall and the lingering upcoming rainy season, controlling mosquito populations is posing a tougher task.

“I’ve seen they’ve been doing a lot of sprays,” said Fort Myers resident King Williams.

But experts say you should be prepared now.

“I would normally grab on some shirt and some shorts to go running, now I have to grab shirt, shorts, repellent, the little wristband to keep the mosquitoes away,” Williams said.

Mosquitoes can lay up to 300 eggs at a time, and can travel up to 40 miles just to feed. That’s why some families in SWFL are keeping a close eye on this year’s mosquito season outlook.

And with more mosquitoes, the threat of disease spreading is on the mind of many people.

“Now I have to take extra precautions to further keep myself and family of course safe from the viruses outside,” Williams said.

WINK News reached out to the Lee County Mosquito Control district to find out what they’re doing to combat this year’s swarm of bugs, but have not yet heard back.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown