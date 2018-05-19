Neighbors in Bonita Springs hold vigil for murder victims Saturday

On Saturday, people in Bonita Springs held a vigil to remember and honor victims of crimes who were murdered in cold blood.

One of them—Destiny Bocanegra—died just last month while she was pregnant.

Event organizers say they’re trying to put an end to all of they violence they see on the streets of Bonita Springs. The most recent example is Bocanegra.

The 25-year-old was killed in the area of Matheson Avenue and Goodwin Street a month ago while her 5-year-old son stood just feet away from her.

Bocanegra’s mother says she did not attend the vigil, but full supports the goal of the event.

The family plans to have their own separate vigil to honor her Saturday night. Her killer is still on the loose.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown