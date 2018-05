Everblades could secure trip to playoff finals with win Saturday

The Florida Everblades are up 3-1 over the Adironack Thunder in the Kelly Cup playoffs’ eastern conference finals series.

Heading into Saturday’s game 5 in New York, the Everblades could secure a berth to the playoff finals with a win.

The puck is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. tonight.

WINK Sports’ Melinda Lee will give you the game recap on WINK News at 10 and 11.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown