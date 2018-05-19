Charlotte deputies arrest two suspects accused of stealing vehicles, firearms

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested two burglary suspects Friday night.

The arrested subjects are suspects in 17 burglaries in Charlotte County as well as several burglaries in North Port. Detectives were able to recover a stolen ATV, stolen vehicle, three firearms and other stolen property.

Timothy Walters, 18, and a 17-year-old were arrested Friday after they were brought in for questioning during the investigation.

Many of the burglaries were to unlocked vehicles. The crimes occurred between May 4 and May 18 in Port Charlotte on Conway Blvd, Sargeant Street, Temple Avenue and Wakashan Avenue, and in Punta Gorda on San Marino Drive, Tarrywood Terrace, Whitman Avenue, Heights Terrace and Lindsey Avenue.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Detectives are still seeking the owners of two recovered firearms.

Walters is in custody at the Charlotte County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $261,000 bond.

The minor was transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Walters faces the following charges:

Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling Unarmed

Burglary of an Unoccupied Conveyance Unarmed (13 Counts)

Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling Unarmed (2 Counts)

Burglary of Dwelling Structure or Conveyance While Armed (2 Counts)

Burglary of Dwelling Structure or Conveyance While Armed

Contributing to Delinquency By Causing Child to Commit Delinquent Act (8 Counts)

Drug Paraphernalia – Possession or Use Of

Grand Theft of Firearm (2 Counts)

Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle

Grand Theft Property More than $300 but Less Than $5000 (4 Counts)

Petit Theft 1st Degree – Property $100 to $300 (7 Counts)

Petit Theft 2nd Degree 1st Offense <$100

Marijuana, Possession < 20 grams

The minor faces the following charges:

Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling Unarmed

Burglary of an Unoccupied Conveyance Unarmed (9 Counts)

Burglary of Dwelling Structure or Conveyance While Armed (2 Armed)

Grand Theft of Firearm

Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle

Grand Theft Property More than $300 but Less Than $5000 (4 Counts)

Petit Theft 1st Degree – Property $100 – $300 (4 Counts)

Petit Theft 2nd Degree – 1st Offense <$100

Writer: Erica Brown