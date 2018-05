4-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Pine Island Rd. in Cape

A four-vehicle crash snarled traffic Saturday afternoon on Pine Island Road, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The crash took place around 12:30 p.m. at the 1700 block of Northeast Pine Island Road, police said. Two lanes of eastbound traffic will be blocked until around 3 p.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek and alternate route.