Store clerks allegedly stole lottery tickets, cashed in winnings

Two gas station employees are being accused of stealing scratch-off lottery tickets, and cashing in the winnings.

Wendy Klinker was a clerk at a Circle K off Metro Parkway. Surveillance video caught her looking at prizes of Gold Rush scratch-off tickets, keeping the winners and putting the losers back on the shelves.

Another woman—Shyra Walker—worked at a 7-eleven at RSW, and is being accused of a similar crime.

Investigators say she scanned the bar code on lottery booklets, then went around town cashing in each of the tickets.

Lottery ticket buyers like Suzanne Boyster say it’s unfair to cheat the system and ruin it for everyone else.

“It makes me angry. This funds bright futures and everything for kids,” she said.

But others wonder what their motive was. Walker told investigators she was going through a rough time after her father passed away.

Klinker is now facing counterfeiting charges for tampering with lottery tickets. Walker is facing charges of grand theft.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Erica Brown