Tropical weather: Keeping an eye on a potential tropical disturbance in the Caribbean

Published: May 18, 2018 12:39 PM EDT
Updated: May 18, 2018 12:51 PM EDT

Next week there’s the possibility of development in the Western Caribbean.

Scattered storms could organize into a weak area of low pressure.

The system is expected to drift north, but it’s still too early to determine the level of organization and track.

The Weather Authority has you covered and will continue to track the developments.

