SWFL reacts to anti-abortion position by Trump administration

The Trump administration is taking an anti-abortion position, with the aid of federal funding.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday it will pull federal funds from any clinics that provide abortions or refer patients to other clinics that offer the service.

“I think the President is doing a great thing by cutting those funds,” said Maria Mata.

The move is receiving push back from groups like Planned Parenthood. In a statement, the organization’s regional CEO said the following:

“This is an attempt to take away womens’ basic rights, period. Under this rule, people across the country will not get the health care they need.”

Some in SWFL say cutting the funding would strip women of their right to choose.

“And I know people are pro-life. They have their opinions. But when a woman is in that situation, she should be allowed to do what she feels is right for her,” said Maggie Klimuszko.

Others say the move could lead to a dangerous alternative to the existing procedure.

“It is definitely the wrong solution if you want to end abortions. But it’s the right solution if you want back alley abortions where women die,” said Nadine Kramarz.

Supporters of the plan still insist it’s saving lives.

“Me being a mother, I can’t think of any excuse for why I would want to get rid of my baby,” Mata said.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown