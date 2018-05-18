Slowly but surely, recent rain increases water levels in Cape canals

Cape Coral residents are celebrating the rain and welcome more of it, in hopes it will raise canal levels.

Homeowner Brian Sheehan still can’t take his boat out of the water but is happy to see an end in sight.

“I still have a way to go, but there is a positive sign here that we’re getting water in finally,” Sheehan said.

The freshwater canals feed the city’s irrigation systems and hundreds of fire hydrants.

But thanks to much needed rain this week, Utilities Director Jeff Pearson said things are improving.

“We anticipate the canals being back to normal within the next 30 to 45 days,” Pearson said.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Katherine Viloria