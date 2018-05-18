Select Dunbar seniors graduating from school’s technology academy

Dunbar High School seniors are graduating this weekend, but some of them have a big advantage having gone through a special technology academy.

“Dunbar actually had a program where they came out to my middle school and showed us what they do, how to take apart a computer and stuff and it made me want to go to Dunbar,” said Dunbar Tech Academy senior Dalton Lendrum.

From reassembling computers to earning 24 industry certifications, Lendrum says the last four years in the technology academy have served him well.

“I plan to go to college so I can major in computer science and become a network administrator,” he said.

It’s a program that has opened up endless opportunities for its students.

“I’ve had students in the past receive full rides to Poly Tech and then they get a job offer with say Booz Allen Hamilton and they run for the money and I’m like, stay in school, the money will always be there,” said IT teacher Mark Dunaway.

And as graduation day approaches, Lendrum is reaching a major milestone. He’s the first in his family to receive a high school diploma.

In addition, beginning this fall, the technology academy at Dunbar High School will incorporate a new cyber security track.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Erica Brown