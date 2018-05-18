Photo via Immokalee Fire on Twitter.
Collier County

One dead after crash on SR-29 and Oil Well Rd.

Published: May 18, 2018 7:49 AM EDT
Updated: May 18, 2018 8:36 AM EDT

One person is dead and two others are injured after a three-car crash on State Road 29 and Oil Well Road that happened Friday morning according to the Immokalee Fire Control District.

A man was driving a Toyota Camry in the southbound lane of SR 29 when he swerved into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Camry struck Juana Hernandez, 54, who was driving northbound. The driver of a third vehicle was unable to avoid the wreck, colliding with one of the stopped vehicles.

Hernandez was taken to Lee Memorial and sustained critical injuries. The driver of the third car sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Camry had been drinking alcohol, according to FHP.

The man driving the Toyota Camry died from their injuries according to FHP. His name has not yet been released.

Writer:Emily Luft
