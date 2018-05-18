One dead after crash on SR-29 and Oil Well Rd.

One person is dead and two others are injured after a three-car crash on State Road 29 and Oil Well Road that happened Friday morning according to the Immokalee Fire Control District.

UPDATE: Despite the best efforts of all involved one of the drivers involved in this morning’s crash on SR-29 has passed away. The accident is now being investigated as a fatality crash, with one person deceased. — Immokalee Fire (@ImmFire_PIO) May 18, 2018

A man was driving a Toyota Camry in the southbound lane of SR 29 when he swerved into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Camry struck Juana Hernandez, 54, who was driving northbound. The driver of a third vehicle was unable to avoid the wreck, colliding with one of the stopped vehicles.

Hernandez was taken to Lee Memorial and sustained critical injuries. The driver of the third car sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Camry had been drinking alcohol, according to FHP.

The man driving the Toyota Camry died from their injuries according to FHP. His name has not yet been released.

TRAFFIC ALERT: SR-29 closed at this time after a three vehicle crash w/ injuries on SR-29 just north of Oil Well Rd. One driver was trapped & required the removal of the roof to free them. Two drivers were transported as trauma alerts to Lee Memorial. FHP is investigating. pic.twitter.com/hKQqDevRR0 — Immokalee Fire (@ImmFire_PIO) May 18, 2018

Writer: Emily Luft