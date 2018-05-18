Lehigh Acres teen working to clean up community

An eighth grader at Lehigh Acres Middle School is using her free time to inspire her community.

Honor student Maddie Magnant walks along the roads of Lehigh Acres in a bright pink vest to remove garbage.

Maddie said she picks up,”Beer bottles, cans, any types of wrappers.”

The 14-year-old girl aims to fill at least 90 bags with trash and has already filled 77.

Maddie’s goal has also inspired others around her to clean up too.

“We get increasingly more and more people stop and get out or stop or slow down to thank us for what we’re doing,” Maddie’s father, Mike Magnant said. “The support on the website, on Facebook is always overwhelming and encouraging”

With 13 bags left until she reaches her goal, Mike is using a Facebook page called Cleanup Lehigh Acres to keep their neighbors updated and involved.

“Life’s too short, do good!” Mike said.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Katherine Viloria