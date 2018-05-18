Fort Myers family learning to cope with child’s rare heart defect

LIVING WITH A COMPLICATED DISEASE

Alexandra Frost’s baby, Emersynn, was born with a congenital heart defect two years ago called “congenitally corrected transposition of the great arteries”, or CCTGA for short.

“It was…you know it was heartbreaking. It was something that we had never thought would ever happen,” Frost said.

It’s a medical condition where the heart’s lower half is reversed.

The Adult Congenital Heart Association says it’s unclear what causes the condition, and more research needs to be done to determine how it originates.

While some infants die because of the defect, other patients can live into old age with it.

“I’m super thankful, because I’ve just seen so many babies who have congenital heart defects who are super, super ill,” Frost said.

The most common problems associated with the defect are heart rhythm problems, valve problems and heart failure.

“My biggest fears was for her oxygen to stop dropping, because that means we’re closer to the operation she’ll have to have,” Frost said.

It’s an operation that should correct that problem, and keep the two-year-old full of energy.

FINANCIAL AND PHYSICAL COSTS

“It’s constant, every day, in the back of my head. I know that in the next years, she’s going to need a major open-heart surgery,” Frost said.

Fewer than 10,000 people in the country have been diagnosed with the disease that baby Emersynn has.

Her family is hoping that she’ll be ready and strong enough for a surgery in about six months. But it isn’t cheap.

“I think anything that comes her way she can take and get through,” Frost said.

Researchers found that the average cost for a child to have congenital heart surgery is nearly $100,000.

“I’m thankful that we haven’t spent months and months in the hospital. A lot of families do,” Frost said.

The CDC says in the U.S., the estimated medical costs for an infant with Emersynn’s heart defect is about $23,000. But infants with more severe problems cost families even more.

The American Heart Association says mothers who have babies with heart defects are at a high risk for heart disease themselves later in life.

“It’s something that I’m not as surprised about because of all the stress and worry,” Frost said.

With the stress related to the cost of these problems, the heart association says having a good support system is key to surviving.

GETTING SUPPORT

“If I didn’t have it, I think it would be a lot more stress,” Frost said.

Fortunately, help is available from Lex Roulston, who survived quintuple coronary artery bypass surgery in 2001.

“I became very involved in the American Heart Association and MendedHearts Support Group,” Roulston said.

And last fall, he helped bring an American Heart Association group to Lee County where people like him and Frost can connect and draw on each other for help.

“I keep running across people who are so grateful for the fact you helped them,” he said.

As Frost prepares for her daughter’s open heart surgery in the next few months, she’s turning to other families in the group going through similar situations.

“It’s just been an amazing help,” she said.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Erica Brown