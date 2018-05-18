Crash snarls traffic on Del Prado Blvd. in Cape Coral

A crash snarled traffic Friday morning on Del Prado Boulevard, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Del Prado Boulevard and Viscaya Parkway, police said. The southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route through 1 p.m.

The circumstances leading up the crash and any injuries are unclear at this time.

