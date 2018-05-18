City of Fort Myers files lawsuit over land use for Luminary Hotel

The City of Fort Myers has filed a Quiet Title Lawsuit to clear the title of city owned land the Luminary Hotel is to be built on.

A portion of the hotel site is impacted by a recently uncovered 1936 deed. The restrictions say the land, which is less than nine-tenths of an acre, cannot be used for business purposes. Attorney Jim Humphrey previously said in an interview, the hotel site contains land was conveyed to the city in 1936 and 1937. He said consideration was given for that property so it wasn’t just donation.

MORE: Developers move forward with Luminary Hotel plans

The $91 million project has faced constant hurdles with controversy surrounding the final plan for he hotel, which also includes a parking garage, and renovations to the Harborside Event Center and city pier.

The city has said they feel confident they’ll resolve the issue, but in a recent interview with WINK News, the deed-holding family says the fight isn’t over.

If the deed issue isn’t resolved and the project falls through, the city would have to pay back the developer Mainsail $1.5 million.

Writer: Derrick Shaw