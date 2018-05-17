WINK Chief Meteorologist Jim Farrell takes part in hurricane convention panel

Meteorologists, emergency managers and leaders from all over the state gathered Thursday in West Palm Beach for the Governor’s Hurricane Convention.

WINK News Chief Meteorologist Jim Farrell was the only local meteorologist asked to join a panel to talk about the importance of communication — especially after Hurricane Irma.

“This season we approach it just like every other hurricane season. No one knows if we’ll have any forecast cones coming toward Southwest Florida this year or not,” Farrell said.

While damages caused by Irma in September 2017 remains fresh in the minds of many Southwest Floridians, the 2018 hurricane season kicks off in just 15 days.

Colorado State University hurricane researchers predicted the Atlantic hurricane season would be slightly above-average this year.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Katherine Viloria