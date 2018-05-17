SWFL looks forward to royal wedding of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Southwest Florida is getting ready to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the aisle Saturday.

Mary Carr, manager of the Pub Naples in Mercato, is excited for the happy couple.

“I’m excited, I’m a hopeless romantic, I love weddings,” Carr said. “I think it’s awesome and I’m looking forward to a good day and a good time.”

Carol Adams, a fan of the royal wedding, said she’s followed bride-to-be’s career for a while.

“I used to watch ‘Suits,’ which is the show that Meghan Markle was on, and I remember the first time I saw her in a scene, there was something about her I was drawn to,” Adams said.

The Wisteria Tea Room & Café, on Second Street in Fort Myers, is offering a special royal wedding tea blend to celebrate the happy couple.

“She absolutely is more of an everyday woman than any of the princesses of the past so it’s something we definitely are interested in,” said assistant manager Denise Plunket.

Adams added she’s a big fan of the couple’s union as well as the mixture of American and British culture.

“He’s a rebel and so for him to propose to a biracial woman from America who has no connection to any kind of royalty, I’m kind of like cheering them on,” Adams said.

Adams said she plans to watch at home, but others will flock to bars and restaurants to watch the royal wedding.

The Pub in Mercato will open at 6 a.m. to show the wedding on a projection screen and have a cake cutting ceremony.

United Ale in downtown Fort Myers will offer tea and coffee starting at 6:30 a.m.

Adams said she thinks Prince Harry and Meghan’s union will be special.

“I think she going to have her own mark on this wedding,” Adams said. “I think they’re going to have their own mark. I think this one is going to be different.”

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Rachel Ravina