SWFL law enforcement reminds residents to ‘lock it or lose it’

A surveillance video appears to show a man stealing a gun from a car in less than 20 seconds outside a home in Cape Coral.

The Cape Coral Police Department posted the video Thursday on its Twitter page urging residents to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables inside their vehicles.

The robbery took place in April near Kismet Parkway and Del Prado Boulevard, according to police. This is the second time a gun has been stolen from a car at the same house.

“Unless you’re sleeping in your car all night, in your driveway, it doesn’t make any sense to leave it in the car,” Cpl. Phil Mullen said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to call the department at 239-574-3223.

Lock your vehicles. Do not leave valuables or guns in them. Watch this burglar take less than 20 seconds to enter an unlocked car, arm himself, & disappear. This is how they operate, because it is easy. LOCK IT OR LOSE IT. If you know who this guy is, please call us. pic.twitter.com/lgNW7qClJM — Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) May 17, 2018

The Fort Myers Police Department also released surveillance video showing multiple thieves jumping out of a getaway car to steal belongings from unlocked cars in a neighborhood.

Credit cards, cash, cellphones, wallets and guns are taken from unlocked cars almost every day in Southwest Florida, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Fort Myers police launched a campaign called “Lock it” to remind residents to secure their belongings.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Katherine Viloria