FORT MYERS

Smoke billows from mulch fire in south Fort Myers

Published: May 17, 2018 8:49 AM EDT
Updated: May 17, 2018 12:07 PM EDT

Smoke to continue to billow Thursday morning due to a mulch fire off Thomas Road, according to the San Carlos Park Fire Department.

Smoke conditions are anticipated to improve by noon, according to fire officials who attempted to access the fire but had trouble accessing it due to flooded areas.

The mulch fire rekindled around 6 p.m. Wednesday night at 6250 Thomas Road.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the mulch fire is a controlled fire.

Reporter:Jessica Alpern
Writer:Emily Luft
