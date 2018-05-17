Smoke billows from mulch fire in south Fort Myers

Smoke to continue to billow Thursday morning due to a mulch fire off Thomas Road, according to the San Carlos Park Fire Department.

Smoke conditions are anticipated to improve by noon, according to fire officials who attempted to access the fire but had trouble accessing it due to flooded areas.

The mulch fire rekindled around 6 p.m. Wednesday night at 6250 Thomas Road.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the mulch fire is a controlled fire.

🔥If you’re in the area of South Fort Myers and are wondering why there’s a lot of smoke, DO NOT WORRY! It’s a controlled mulch fire on the west side of Michael G. Rippe Pkwy. 🔥 — Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) May 17, 2018

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft