Several Collier schools to increase security measures following Parkland shooting

Three Collier County schools will increase security measures by requiring visitors to show photo ID’s starting Monday.

These changes come following the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla. The school district is testing the system at Gulf Coast High School, Immokalee High School and Osceola Elementary School.

Collier County parent Larry Phillips applauds the extra steps taken.

“I think it’s something that needs to be done I mean violence is getting out of control in the schools,” Phillips said.

All 50 schools will notice security upgrades by the next school year. Phillips said he’s looking forward to the added measures.

“It was pretty easy just to drive up there and walk in,” Phillips said.

Visitors would follow the following protocol: walk up to the front door, press the button, tell the administrator your name and reason for being at the school, check in at the front desk and scan your ID, and receive a visitor’s badge.

Greg Turchetta, of Collier County Public Schools, said these extra steps are to ensure safety for students and staff.

“We’re checking to make sure you have a reason to be on campus,” Turchetta said.

It can give Ashley Pendelton, of Collier County, peace of mind when dropping her son off at school.

“My expectations of keeping him safe are —I mean they’re pretty high— you would do anything to keep them safe at home so I hope that the school feels that responsibility too,” Pendelton said.

The school district requests parents get to school a few minutes early to get used to the new system and if possible, make an appointment prior to visiting the school.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Rachel Ravina