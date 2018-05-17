Port Charlotte suspect, possibly ‘armed & dangerous,’ turns self in

A 33-year-old man “believed to be armed and dangerous” wanted in connection with a domestic violence situation turned himself in Thursday afternoon, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

**Salvatore Lacerenza has turned himself in and is in custody.** https://t.co/IkDZqrkTbR — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) May 17, 2018

Salvatore Lacerenza is facing charges of armed burglary with battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and criminal mischief, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lacerenza is accused pointing a firearm at a victim on the 4000 block of Gallo Street, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect then fled in a black Dodge pickup truck with the license tag “GAJC09.”

Deputies said Lacerenza is armed with a small black semi-automatic handgun.

It’s unclear when the domestic violence incident occurred.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office’s dispatch at 239-639-0013. Tipsters can also call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.

Writer: Rachel Ravina