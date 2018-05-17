Portion of State Road 82 in Fort Myers to shut down Friday

A portion of State Road 82 will be temporarily closed while crews work on a continuous flow intersection.

The Florida Department of Transportation will shut down the intersection of State Road 82 at Daniels Parkway and Gunnery Road from 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route and avoid the area until the project is completed, according to FDOT. The eastbound and westbound lanes of State Road 82 will remain open.

The purpose of the project is to reduce traffic congestion at this heavily commuted intersection and to remove and replace existing drainage pipes.

The project would remove current left turning lanes directly at the intersection and drivers would be required to make a left turn in advance of the intersection, according to FDOT. A traffic light will also be added to guide drivers.

The project will also include widening State Road 82 to six lanes from just east of Lee Boulevard to Shawnee Road, according to FDOT.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Katherine Viloria