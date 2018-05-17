Pit bull attacks 4-year-old boy outside St. James City supermarket

Surveillance video shows a 4-year-old boy being violently attacked by a pit bull at a Winn-Dixie parking lot.

The video obtained by animal control shows the child walking with his parents outside the supermarket in St. James City moments before the dog knocks him down.

The child was airlifted to a Tampa hospital and treated for a bite wound on his right cheek, according to a report from Lee County Animal Services.

The 4-year-old pit bull named Sage is currently being held for quarantine at the animal control center.

The boyfriend of the dog owner said Sage is a sweet dog that helps her owner get through brain cancer treatments. But reports indicate Sage bit an animal control officer and other dogs in the past.

“Pitt bulls, I know if they are raised correctly, are always a wonderful dog,” Pine Island shopper Pete Frazzetta said.

The owner of the dog and her boyfriend said they understand the frustration of the young victim’s parents, but they plan to get their dog back.

WINK News reached out to the parents of the boy who said he is doing OK.

Animal control can return a dog deemed dangerous to its owner under certain circumstances. But the owner would faces fees starting at $1,500 and must also comply with a number of safety rules to protect the public.

The surveillance video is shown above. WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Katherine Viloria