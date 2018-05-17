Manasota Key Beach included in ‘no swim’ advisory for several Sarasota County beaches

Manasota Key Beach was included in a list of beaches under a “no swim” advisory due to elevated bacteria levels, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County said Thursday.

The amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside the acceptable levels, according to DOH Sarasota. The beaches remain open, but water recreational activities like wading and swimming are not recommended.

Beachgoers should avoid the water until the bacteria levels meet the EPA’s recreational quality standard, DOH Sarasota said. The next round of test results should be available Friday.

The following beaches are affected by the advisory:

Turtle Beach

Venice Beach

Venice Fishing Pier Beach

Manasota Key Beach

Writer: Rachel Ravina