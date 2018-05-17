Lee County Sheriff’s Office to make announcement Thursday

The Lee County Sherifff’s Office will give an announcement about your safety Thursday morning.

Undersheriff Carmine Marceno will discuss an event you can attend to learn what to do to empower yourself against an active shooter.

This announcement comes the same day that the Trauma District Board of Directors will review a program that addresses what to do in an emergency. The program is called “Stop the Bleed” and aims to train bystanders in life-saving techniques.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft