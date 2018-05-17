“It’ll bring more tourists’: Plans move forward for Old Naples Hotel

Construction plans are moving forward for a new luxury hotel at the site on Third Street South in Naples.

City council voted 4 to 3 Wednesday night to approve construction on the Old Naples Hotel near the intersection of Broad Avenue and Gordon Drive.

Plans for the hotel faced a lot of challenges this year with many tenants on Third Street concerned over the lack of parking proposed by the hotel’s architect.

Some nearby business owners are excited for the economic boost the hotel could bring to the area.

“We’re very slow here in summer and so were excited for it to bring more traffic,” Antonio Aransaenz said.

The attorney representing the architect said they plan to keep construction equipment off public sidewalks and streets unless approved beforehand. They also plan to keep noise levels within standard guidelines.

“I think the way the building is set up, the construction will be controlled easily,” Jerry Kradt said. “It’ll bring more tourists more shoppers more diners to the restaurants.”

A soft opening is planned for the hotel around Thanksgiving 2020 and a full opening is expected in February 2021.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Katherine Viloria