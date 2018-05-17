Fort Myers woman accused of attempting to poison ex-boss

A 28-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to poison her former boss after she was fired from Planet Fitness, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Gineska Escalante, of Fort Myers, is accused of dumping cleaning supplies into her former employer’s drink, police said.

Her former coworker, who asked to remain unidentified for her own safety, said she worked with Escalante at a different store and recalled her frequently making strange remarks.

“She always talked about doing something just dramatic like that — catching a building on fire, poisoning somebody or blowing up their car,” the woman said.

It’s unclear if anyone was harmed by the poisonous concoction.

WINK News reached out to management at Planet Fitness for comment, but has yet to hear back.

Escalante, who remains in custody at the Lee County Jail, faces charges of poisoning with intent to kill or injure. Bond has not yet been set.

She is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on June 18.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Katherine Viloria