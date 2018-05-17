Fort Myers man injured in house fire

One man was injured after his house caught fire on Renee Court in Fort Myers Shores early Thursday morning.

The man was smoking a cigar when his oxygen tank caught fire, according to the Fort Myers Shores Fire Department.

His wife took him to the hospital for burns. They thought the fire was out but it rekindled, the fire department said.

Two dogs and a cat died.

Fire officials were unable to confirm if the man is still in the hospital.

Writer: Emily Luft