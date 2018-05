Southwest Florida community honor fallen police officers Wednesday

Law enforcement and the public gathered Wednesday together to remember officers who died in the line of duty this year.

The memorial was held for National Police Week and locals honored 17 fallen men and women of the badge.

WINK News reporter Hayley Milon was live at the memorial. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Emily Luft