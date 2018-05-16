Salvation Army offers guidance and after-school programming

National Salvation Army Week is all about celebrating charitable contributions.

Sometimes charity starts with donating time.

One local woman is a hero to many kids who are supported by her and Salvation Army’s new after-school program at the Fran Cohen Youth Center in Naples.

Katherine Perez is more than just a caretaker at the youth center, she just stepped into the role of acting director of after-school programming.

“I am very proud and very thankful to be here,” said Perez.

Many students are in the after-school programs and summer camps on subsidized tuition. The center provides music lessons, art classes, and nutrition from the food pantry.

The element of giving back is something that Perez enjoys the most.

“There are some parents that can’t afford to be paying for this but we help them out,” said Perez. “It’s better than them just going home, being at home, doing nothing.”

The Fran Cohen Youth Center just celebrated it’s one-year birthday. If you’d like to learn more about their programming, you can visit their website.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Emily Luft