Naples Pier reopening pushed back to September

Part of the Naples Pier was heavily damaged eight months ago during Hurricane Irma. The city originally set August as the reopening date, but now it’s pushed back to the end of September.

Only a portion of the end of the pier is closed while the section closer to the beach remains open.

In June City Council will look through the contractors who applied and construction will start sometime after July 4.

Leaders say the design process took longer than expected. They said they also didn’t want to rush inspections to ensure everything was noted that needs to be repaired.